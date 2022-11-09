Lincoln City Mayor
- Susan Wahlke 2183
- Riley Hoagland 1378
Wahlke told The News Guard following the election that her victory follows voters appreciation and recognition of the how she and the city council have worked together this past year.
"I take the election results as affirmation of the work we have been doing and encouragement to keep working to make Lincoln City a great place to live, work and play," she said.
Wahlke said her top three priorities are to continue making housing available to local residents, continue to improve the city's emergency preparedness, and to make long term planning decisions to keep Lincoln City on a strong financial footing into the future.
"I look forward to working together to set the council's goals for the upcoming year," she said. "I want to thank the voters of Lincoln City for their support. I also want to thank the voters for approving the lodging tax increase. This will help us do things without further burdening our residents. I look forward to continuing to work with the present council, and moving forward with the projects we have started."
Ward II
- Sydney Kasner 724
- Carolyn Nguyen 473
Following the election, Kasner told The News Guard that during her campaign, she tried to always answer questions with specific examples and actions taken.
"I wanted voters to know where council is at and what I have specifically advocated for," she said. "I help residents connect with city staff as needed, encourage them to watch meetings and give public comments, and I make a point to follow up and check in with people who reach out to me. During canvassing I would often spend 30+ minutes per house, because I enjoy getting to know my neighbors regardless of any differing political opinions. I think voters were sick of the constant smear campaigns state-wide and appreciated having a genuine and approachable person representing them locally."
In her new term, Kasner said her top priority will continue to be affordable housing. Other top priorities include improving city infrastructure and expanding services/activities for local seniors and youth.
Kasner added that she has great respect for anyone who campaigns for the city's volunteer positions.
"It is hard to put yourself out there and it demonstrates obvious commitment to the welfare of our community," she said. "I would love to see more ballots returned and more candidates running in future elections. Please reach out if you want to get involved and want mentorship."
Kasner said there are many city committee seats with terms expiring at the end of December. Here is a link to find out more,
https://www.lincolncity.org/government/boards-and-committees.
Ward III
- Rick Mark 646
- Mellissa Sumner 391
Measure 21-215 City of Lincoln City
Amends Charter to increase lodging tax from 9.5% to 12%
- Yes 2291
- No 1540
Measure 21-213 Devils Lake Water Improvement District
5-Year local option tax for operations
- Yes 1466
- No 2477
State Rep. 10th District
- David Gomberg 11,549
- Cheri Helt 6247
Rep. Gomberg also replied to The News Guard following the election.
The News Guard: What do you believe led to your re-election victory?
Gomberg: I’m very grateful for that strong support.
We’ve worked very hard here in the district and I think people realized that. We were able to deliver money for important projects, fire relief, and COVID recovery support. We also worked hard to communicate and listen. We knocked on thousands of doors. We had broad support from women’s organizations, workers, small business, retired citizens, environmental groups, educators and parents, nurses, police and fire fighters. And we worked not just during the campaign, but every day to build relationships across the district and work together on the issues and challenges we face.
The News Guard: What will be your top three priorities during your new term as State Rep?
Gomberg: Housing, health and mental health care, education, our economy and our environment remain large looming concerns across the state. Here at home, the district still faces challenges paying for needed infrastructure like water, sewer, fire stations, and ports. Small towns can’t afford big projects and without state help, they affect our cost of living and quality of life. I’ll also continue to work on better preparing for natural disasters. And I have proposals to reduce taxes for small businesses and employers.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Gomberg: Our new district boundaries now stretch from Lincoln City to Junction City and from Florence to Philomath. I’ll continue to visit those communities and the people who live there as often as I can. The legislature convenes in January. I thank all the people who voted and volunteered for me. But I’ll work for this district and the people here whether they voted for me or not.
Lincoln County Commissioner Position 1
- Carter McEntee 7654
- Casey L. Miller 11,666
City of Depoe Bay Mayor
- Jerome Grant 314
- Kathy Short 457
Lincoln County Clerk Dana Jenkins said there will be one more election result printout scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. He told The News Guard he didn't expect any major changes in the results.The News Guard will post addition details when avalilable.
