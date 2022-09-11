Electrical power has been restored to the Lincoln County and other areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs within the Pacific Power district.
Decreased wildfire weather conditions early Saturday allowed the utility's personnel to begin patrolling lines to perform safety checks.
Vegetation debris was cleared in some spots and minor wind damage repair was required in other areas. Step restorations (turning on power section by section) then took place with customers re-energized by Saturday afternoon.
The Pacific Power meteorology team, using advanced forecast modeling, helped identify high risk areas ahead of the easterly wind conditions. The sophisticated data modeling was used to determine the timing to turn off power to help minimize the impact to the 12,000 affected customers.
Pacific Power then positioned additional personnel and resources ahead of the wind event, according to Pacific Power Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth. This allowed for a quick and safe restoration process, Berreth said. Through real-time coordination with public safety partners, three community resource centers were established to help support impacted communities through the event.
“Community safety and reducing wildfire risk are top priorities for us,” Berreth said. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding through this event. I also acknowledge the all-hands-on-deck approach from Pacific Power personnel. Our team emphasized safety for our customers, communities and co-workers. We thank the crews patrolling and repairing lines, the staff monitoring conditions and volunteers at the community resource centers.”
For more information about Pacific Power’s wildfire mitigation practices, visit www.pacificpower.net/psps.
