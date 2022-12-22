Update posted at 8:30 a.m.
A new weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for an Ice Storm Watch in Lincoln County. Central and eastern Lincoln County will be the primary impact areas. Anyone traveling within those areas should exercise caution.
WHAT
Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
WHERE
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley.
WHEN
From noon Thursday to 7 a.m.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 2 p.m this afternoon, Dec. 22 to 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation and significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing Friday morning.
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South
Washington Coast.
WHEN
From 2 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Friday.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
NWS Winter Weather Alerts Definitions
Winter Storm Watch
A watch means that severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow or ice, may affect your area, but where, when and how much is still uncertain. NWS issues a watch to provide 12 to 36 hours notice of possible severe winter weather. A watch is intended to provide enough lead time for you to prepare.
Winter Storm Warning
NWS issues a warning when its scientists forecast 4 or more inches of snow or sleet in the next 12 hours, 6 or more inches in 24 hours, or 1/4 inch or more of ice accretion.
Winter Weather Advisories
This is to inform you that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is exercised, advisory situations should not become life-threatening.
Blizzard Warning
A Blizzard Warming lets you know that snow and strong winds will combine to produce a blinding snow (near zero visibility), deep drifts, and life-threatening wind chill.
Follow weather developments here online.
