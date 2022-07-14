Omicron variant BA.5 is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Oregon. This strain is again more transmissible (contagious) than prior strains. Some studies show it may be possible to spread infection just by walking by someone.
On Friday, July 8, Dr. Dean Sidelinger with the Oregon Health Authority shared an updated case report with the county public health agencies. Sidelinger said COVID-19 cases are hovering around 1,500 over the prior 7 days. He estimated that there are 30 more cases for every one known positive COVID-19 case.
There were 100 newly reported cases in the week between July 3-9. Oregon Health Authority estimates there are 3,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County due to underreporting. Hospitalizations have been increasing at the state level with 458 reported today. In Lincoln County there were 10 hospitalized in June, and one so far in July.
Public Health is also providing the most recent update from an epidemiologist who has been tracking the pandemic since 2020. Dr. Katelyn Jetelina is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology. She has a Master’s in Public Health and a PhD in Epidemiology and Biostatistics. Jetelina writes a blog at www.yourlocalepedimeiologist.com about infectious disease, mental health, women’s health and violence. Jetelina also provides the blog in Spanish with translation by Maria Zoco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.