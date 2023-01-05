A ship naming/launch ceremony—traditionally referred to as a christening— is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Newport for a newly constructed vessel that is joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hydrosurvey fleet.
"This new vessel, which replaces one of our aging vessels, the S/V Patterson, allows us to continue the critical work of providing hydrographic data that helps maintain more than 400 miles of navigation channels vital to the Pacific Northwest," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District Public Affairs Specialist Chris Gaylord said.
The Survey Vessel Ogden Beeman is named in honor of the chief of the Corps Waterways Navigation Branch from 1960-1967.
The vessel will survey the bays and harbors of the entire Oregon Coast. The crew aboard will collect critical depth data that allows ship crews/operators to see the condition of navigation channels, and informs the Corps dredging maintenance to keep those channels safe and reliable for vessel traffic, according to Gaylord.
"This new boat is not only bigger but also a far safer watercraft," he said. "Better protection for our crew is great for us, and therefore great for our waterways and ultimately our economy."
