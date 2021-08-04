Newport Man Arrested for DUII Hit and Run Crash

On Saturday July 31st, 2021 at 10:15 pm Newport Officers responded to the 200 block of SE Bay Blvd on a report of a traffic crash. While officers were in route to the location, witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash had fled from the scene, walking eastbound. Officers were able to locate the suspect and detain him a few blocks away.
The suspect, Tracy Darrell Hoover 59, of Newport, showed obvious signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for DUII where his blood alcohol content was measured at .20%.
The investigation later showed that Hoover was driving a white 2000 Ford Windstar van and struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near SW Bay Blvd and SW Fall street. Hoover left the scene of this crash without exchanging information, heading east. As Hoover was driving east on Bay Blvd near Pine Street, he encountered another eastbound vehicle and attempted to pass it at a high rate of speed. Hoover’s vehicle struck a parked vehicle on the north side of the road, causing his vehicle to careen to the south, where he struck a parked Ford F150 truck. Hoover’s van lifted the truck upwards, causing Hoover’s vehicle to become wedged underneath of the truck. The force of the impact pushed the truck into and partially onto the vehicle parked next to it. In all, Hoover struck 4 unoccupied vehicles, causing significant damage to 3 of the 4.
As a result of the COVID protocols at the Jail, Hoover was cited and released for DUII, Hit and Run x2, Criminal Mischief II and Reckless Driving.
