On Thursday July 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Newport Police were dispatched to SW 2nd and SW High Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, which subsequently left the scene without rendering aid.
Officers arrived and located bystanders rendering aid to a 37-year-old Newport man, who was bleeding from the head. An investigation revealed that a black 2006 Audi A4 car was traveling westbound on SW 2nd street when it struck an electric bicycle ridden by the victim in the intersection of SW 2nd and SW High Street. After striking the victim, the vehicle continued west to SW Coast Street and drove from the area; failing to stop or render aid to the injured bicyclist.
Evidence at the scene led police to an address in the 900 block of NW Spring Street, where the suspect vehicle was located. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Novella Correo of Newport, was contacted and taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Felony.
The victim was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Newport Police were assisted by Newport Fire, Pacific West Ambulance, Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and the Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.