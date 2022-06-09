At 12:02 PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Newport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of vessel sinking at Port Dock 5 on Newport’s Bay front. Upon arrival, units observed a commercial fishing vessel tied up near the fuel dock listing to its port side and sinking in water.
After ensuring no lives were at risk, fire crews worked with officials from the Port of Newport and USCG Yaquina Bay to set containment and absorbing buoys around the vessel. Fuel and power were disconnected to the docks. Fuel spilled was kept to a minimum due to the quick actions of responders. No injuries were reported.
Newport Fire Department received assistance from the Port of Newport, USCG Yaquina Bay, Carson Oil Company, Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Central Lincoln PUD. Depoe Bay Fire District provided coverage. Newport Fire Department responded with 1 fire engine, 1 heavy rescue, 2 chief officers and 6 firefighters.
The cause of the vessel sinking was under investigation. Representatives of the vessel owner are working with Port of Newport Officials to raise the vessel.
