New details posted at 6 a.m. Jan. 30
One lane of OR Highway 229 is open at milepost 18 following a rock slide Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Drivers are urged to slow down, watch for flaggers and expect delays.
Cleanup of the rock slide will continue this week.
"About 900 cubic yards of rock came down early Saturday morning at milepost 18, according to ODOT's Angel Beers-Seydel. "This is a location that has frequent rock falls. There are refrigerator sized rocks in the pile. A lane was opened late Saturday afternoon and then another large rock came down before dawn, closing it again."
The lane reopened Sunday night.
Crews are working in daylight for safety because the hill is unstable, she said.
Travelers should expect the road to be closed during the day, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Wednesday. A lane will be open, with flaggers directing traffic, each night.
Rock on the road will be removed and then crews will scale the hill to remove any remaining loose rocks and material. The road will be fully reopened when it is safe to do so, according to Beers-Seydel.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions.
Previous coverage posted at 9 a.m. Jan. 28
OR Highway 229 Siletz Highway is closed by a rock fall at milepost 18, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
Cleanup is expected to last through the day. Watch for crews and equipment around milepost 18.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road status.
