Country Media, Inc. operators of The News Guard in Lincoln City is expanding its editorial offerings with the launch of a Spanish-language newspaper to provide news and analysis for Spanish speakers in Lincoln City and along the Oregon Coast.
The El Guardia Español is designed specifically for our Hispanic community. We believe that our Hispanic residents and Hispanic visitors have been underserved and have not been provided with specifically designed news and information and business advertising.
Over the past several months our team has reached out to community businesses and community members to help guide us in developing this free monthly publication that will offer Lincoln City and Lincoln County news and information to the Hispanic community.
We have coordinated our specialized coverage with Fernando Garza, who is translating much of The News Guard Newspaper content and additional features and news items specifically for El Guardia Español.
Produced from The News Guard newsroom and with contributors from as far as the southern coast, News Guard General Manager Robyn Smith said the publication will have a far-reaching ability.
"The product is expected to expand the reach of our news products to Spanish speaking residents of Lincoln City and beyond,” Smith said. “Our goal is to give them a voice and help them integrate even better into our communities."
“We believe this is a sound journalistic effort that will amplify the wrath and cultural of the Latino community and that this effort underscores a wake-up call for our community to integrate opportunities for all,” Country Media, Inc. Regional Executive Editor Jeremy C. Ruark said. “While we will report news and events in our community, our focus will reflect the English version of The News Guard Newspaper, with stories and features about the people making a positive difference in our community.”
The El Guardia Español also offers business operators the opportunity to reach a new demographic with specialized, targeted advertising.
"Country Media and the News Guard stand with communities of all ethnic backgrounds with a caring and authentic voice,” Country Media, Inc CEO David Thornberry said. “The launch of El Guardia Español demonstrates our commitment to delivering truly independent journalism right here at home, covering the subjects that mean the most to readers and members of in our communities. Our hope is to continue this trend all the way down to our Crescent City operations and include a Spanish phone line and bi-lingual reporters and people to assist the Spanish speaking residents along the Oregon and Northern California Coasts.”
Look for El Guardia Español at various locations in Lincoln City.
We encourage your participation. Write to us with your thoughts, comments, and suggestions. Email to jruark@countrymedia.net, or to The News Guard, Post Office Box 848, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367.
David Thornberry
Publisher
Jeremy C. Ruark
Regional Executive Editor
Robyn Smith
General Manager
