As part of ongoing statewide recovery efforts for the 2020 Oregon wildfires, the Debris Management Task Force has announced an upcoming deadline for a no-cost state cleanup program.
Officials have asked Lincoln County property owners with homes impacted by the Echo Mountain wildfires to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) agreement no later than April 15, 2021.
The State of Oregon, through the Debris Management Task Force, is providing no-cost cleanup for all homes and properties in the eight counties (Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion) affected by the September 2020 wildfires. Property owners must first sign an ROE agreement to allow cleanup crews onto their property. The April 15 ROE deadline applies only to Lincoln County, but all counties will face similar deadlines as work in their areas progresses toward completion.
Cleanup crews will remove ash and structural debris, hazard trees, concrete foundations and burned vehicles at no cost to the homeowner.
To date, Debris Management Task Force crews have completed cleanup of 66 home sites impacted by the Echo Mountain Fire and are nearing completion of work in the area. Crews will then move on to other parts of the state impacted by last year’s devastating fires.To submit an ROE agreement and learn more, visit wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup or call the wildfire debris cleanup hotline at 503-934-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.