2 Road Closures to Report from Lincoln County Public Works for the North Lincoln County Area:
- East Devils Lake Road at Mile Post 3.2 at Hill Road junction (East of Lincoln City Outlet mall area)
- South Drift Creek Road at Mile Post 1.5 to 1.8 (East of Cutler City area)
The closures are anticipated to be closed until the water subsides and the area can be assessed.
