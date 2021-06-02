As Lincoln County begins to enter our core wildfire risk season, we have listed the definition of the implemented burning restrictions for this time and additional reminders to assist in your preparedness efforts.
Burning Restrictions
• Backyard debris burning is no longer allowed – County Wide, effective June 1 at 07:00am until further notice.
• Recreational fires may be allowed. Some areas require a permit.
• Check with your local fire agency for specific regulations.
• Additional Information:
Local Fire Department/District Contact Info
Evacuation Levels
Know your Fire Evacuation Levels
•Level 1 – Be Ready
•Level 2 – Be Set
•Level 3 – Go Now
Lincoln County Active Wildfires webpage
Public Safety Power Shut-Off’s (PSPS)
A Public Safety Power Shutoff, also called a PSPS, may occur in response to severe fire weather conditions. Utility providers may shut off power to help prevent wildfire situations. Multiple factors are at play when deciding to shut off power to communities – the priority is community safety. There may be some warning or no notice when power is shut off in response to wildfire risk conditions.
Air Quality Considerations
Air quality over the next several months may be affected by fires here locally and/or away from our area; regionally or another State. Review in advance how you can prepare your home to minimize impact to wildfire smoke to you and your household and when to call 911.
Check with your local fire agency for specific regulations.
Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue
Depoe Bay Rural Fire Protection Dist.
Newport Fire Dept. & Rural Fire Protection District
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Dist. #1
Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District
Siletz Valley Rural Fire Protection District
Toledo Fire Dept. & Rural Fire Protection District
