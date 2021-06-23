...UNPRECEDENTED HEAT EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK... .Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Temperatures will already be in the low to mid 90s beginning Friday, but increase further to dangerous levels Saturday through Monday.
High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting numerous daily, monthly and possible all-time high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses. The heat is expected to peak Sunday, then gradually trending downward towards the middle of next week. However even next week will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal.
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Cascades in Lane County-
South Washington Cascades-Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, Grande Ronde, Burnt Woods, Tidewater, Swisshome, Veneta, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 311 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s to low
70s.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of
Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades
in Lane County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat
related stress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
