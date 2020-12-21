A High Wind Warning is in effect from Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lincoln County.
Considering the amount of rain the coast received over the past few days the National Weather Service said to be extra cautious about vulnerable trees that may be susceptible to uprooting due to saturated soils.
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may result in isolated tree damage and power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on area bridges like the Yaquina Bay Bridge Bridge along Highway 101.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.