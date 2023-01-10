The six-member Lincoln City Council is beginning the New Year with a new member.

During the council's regular public meeting Monday, Jan. 9, new councilor Mitch Parsons, who ran unopposed in the November General Election, took the Oath of Office along with councilors Sydney Kasner and Rick Mark.

Kasner had been appointed to Ward 2 in November 2021 and successfully ran in the November General Election for the position. Mark had served on the council since 2019 and won reelection in November.

Mayor Susan Wahlke also took the Oath of Office. She was reelected in November as well.

"Some of the challenges I see our city facing in 2023 are planning and finding funding for the new park in the south end of town, working on our comprehensive plan to guide our work for the next 20 years, and continuing to work with developers to provide a variety of housing," Wahlke writes in a Guest Column in this week's print version of The News Guard. "Long-range planning and budgeting for those projects are always needed. Emergency preparedness and stocking our caches is critically important."