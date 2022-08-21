One person has died after being caught in a rip current at Seaside along the north Oregon Coast.
The incident unfolded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon Aug. 20 as Seaside Fire & Rescue (SFR) responded to a water rescue in progress on the beach out from 6th Avenue.
When rescue units arrived, three Seaside lifeguards were in the water in an active rip current with two victims and multiple bystanders who were trying to assist the victims, according to a release from SFR.
Units deployed jet skis, which allowed rescuers to quickly assist lifeguards in bringing victims and bystanders back to the beach. Both victims were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital for treatment and evaluation.
One victim, who was found unconscious in the water, was pronounced deceased after efforts to revive were unsuccessful.
"Seaside officials wish to remind beachgoers that the Pacific Ocean presents many dangers," the release states. "Please use extreme caution and always enter the water with others present. Avoid areas prone to rip currents and learn how to escape by swimming parallel to the beach"
Signs have been posted in the incident area advising of the immediate rip current danger.
Learn more, including how to recognize a rip current from the beach, at SeasideFire.com/beach-safety.
The Seaside Police Department and Medix assisted SFR at th3e scene of the water event.
