Details are still pending about an unconscious man pulled from the North Oregon ocean at Seaside.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a report of the unconscious surfer near the Seaside Cove at 10:51 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Units arrived on-scene by 11 a.m. along with Medix Ambulance.
Three surfers, including a friend of the patient, had together removed the unconscious male from the water and were performing CPR as rescue crews arrived and assumed patient care, according to a release from Seaside Fire & Rescue.
The 51-year-old from Portland was transported to Providence Seaside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the man and what caused his distress in the ocean was not immediately available.
The friend of the deceased reported the two surfers had been paddling out through less than three-foot waves when he saw the patient face down and unresponsive.
Seaside Fire & Rescue and the City of Seaside would like to thank the bystanders who assisted in the rescue efforts.
