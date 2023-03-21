Two years ago, the Oregon Legislature made a $1.9 million investment to fund research to help understand our changing ocean.
Now, you can hear research progress and findings funded by House Bill 3114 at a free event in Newport on Friday, April 14.
The first Oregon Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia (OAH) Symposium runs 8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Hatfield Marine Science Center auditorium, 2030 SE Marine Science Drive in Newport. Space is limited and registration is required.
ODFW’s Jenny Koester said scientists and researchers will report on shellfish and estuary habitat surveys and mapping, and OAH monitoring in Oregon’s Marine Reserves and in Yaquina Bay. Attendees also will learn about best management practices and outreach and education funded by the bill.
Oregon is an epicenter for OAH and was one of the first places in the world to observe direct impacts of ocean change when oyster hatchery production collapsed in 2007 from ocean acidification. OAH are two forms of ocean climate change that Oregon continues to experience. The passage of HB 3114 is an historic Oregon first in the fight against OAH and showed Oregon leaders’ awareness of the importance of healthy oceans.
The Oregon Coordinating Council on OAH hosts the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.