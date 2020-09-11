The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reported that last night (Sept. 10) fire fighters were able to continue building on yesterday’s work of fire containment at The Echo Mountain Fire Complex.
Fire fighters held the fire inside the perimeter and the acreage remains the same. Additional fire fighters and equipment arrived and are working the fire today, Sept. 11.
ODF said today’s objectives are to construct and hold fire lines, using direct attack as safely possible; locate, identify and mitigate hazard trees; and establish hose lays and support holding and mop-up operations.
“The fire still remains very active and dynamic,“ ODF reported in their latest update. “Roads closed to the public are for the public and fire fighters’ safety. Large water tenders and fire engines are using these roads and it’s not safe for public entry. Please respect the closures.”
Fire managers from Florida Fire Service arrived yesterday and were assimilated into the current fire command. They were in-briefed about the current fire status at 8 p.m. last night. Incident Command Post will be at the Elders’ Lodge at Grande Ronde.
Today’s weather forecast includes smoky skies, which will continue through Friday and into the weekend. Relative humidity is expected to remain high through tomorrow as weak on shore winds continue. Winds will be low at 5 mph and out of the west.
Power is still in the process of being restored throughout the city. Lincoln County will provide evacuation updates as they become available and can be viewed on the County’s Evacuation Page. If you would like to donate or volunteer, please contact the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621.
