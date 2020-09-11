While winds have lessened, the Echo Mountain Complex remains active, said the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).
Tonight (Sept. 11), firefighters are watching weather conditions and monitoring other factors such as relative humidity, as they relate to fire behavior. This complex of fires, which comprises two fires, is estimated at 2,435 acres and is zero percent contained.
Fire resources across the region are spread thin as fire conditions have reached extreme. Fire officials estimate that at least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Two structural task forces have been ordered. Upon their arrival, they will begin damage assessment and inventory of all the structures impacted. This work is very methodical and will take several days to complete. Many areas remain under evacuation orders. These orders are issued by Lincoln County.
Fire managers are asking people to stay out of the fire areas.
“There are many hazards still present,“ ODF said. “Fire weakened trees and falling debris, as well as downed power lines present dangerous conditions. There are many road closures in the area.The closures are to provide for the safety of the public and firefighters. Many of our public lands have been closed to the public due to the extreme conditions. Please check the status of all land prior to heading out.”
