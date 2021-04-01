The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Jaxon Palm, age 13, a child in foster care who went missing from Albany, Ore. on March 30, 2021. He is believed to be in danger.
ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find him and to contact the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see Jaxon.
Jaxon is suspected to be traveling the areas of Toledo and Newport Ore. He may be traveling with another child named Corban Cory. Corban, age 14, is a child in foster care who went missing from Albany, Ore. on March 30, 2021.
Name: Jaxon Palm
Pronouns: He/Him
Date of birth: Dec. 6, 2007
Height: 5’5
Weight: 155 pounds
Eye color: Bright blue
Hair: Red
Other identifying information: Freckles on his face and arms
Albany Police Department Case #210918
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1416712
Name: Corban Cory
Pronouns: He/Him
Date of birth: March 28, 2007
Height: 5’8
Weight: 160
Eye color: Dark green/Hazel
Hair: Dark blonde, worn short
Other identifying information: Corban often wears beanies and hats. He has a bald spot on the top of his head.
Albany Police Department Case #210918
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1416798
Anyone who suspects they have information about Jaxon or Corban’s location should contact the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).
A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.
Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.