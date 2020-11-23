Travelers should expect a weeks-long closure of the westernmost southbound lane of Highway 101 at the Devils Lake Outlet bridge in Lincoln City, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
The lane will be closed for a few weeks starting today (Nov. 23). This will facilitate the construction of the western sidewalk. Traffic personnel will monitor for issues and are prepared to re-open if necessary due to congestion.
Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
