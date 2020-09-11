U.S. 101 is open through Lincoln City.
The section opened late Thursday night. U.S. 18 remains closed by wildfire activity between the U.S. 101 junction north of Lincoln City and milepost 6, east of Rose Lodge. Be prepared for changing conditions and know your route and alternates before you go. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for the latest road closures and conditions throughout the state.
Watch for fire crews on U.S. 101 north of Lincoln City between Neotsu and the OR 18 junction. U.S. 101 is open through Lincoln City. Travel with extreme caution. Expect delays and rapidly changing conditions. OR 18 remains closed between the U.S. 101 junction and milepost 6, east of Rose Lodge. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for the latest road closures and conditions throughout the state.
