The Office of State Fire Marshal is kicking off a series of webinars from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 31. These educational webinars are designed to provide Oregonians and local community partners with tools to prepare themselves and their properties for wildfire.
In the first webinar, on Thursday, March 31, the OSFM’s staff in the Community Risk Reduction Unit will focus on the home and the first 100 feet around it. The OSFM’s Fire Risk Reduction Specialists will show what can be done to better protect against wildfire. In addition, the team will highlight simple, easy solutions that could make a difference in the event of a wildfire.
More webinars will be scheduled over the coming months. The OSFM will be hosting discussions on various topics, including the importance of creating defensible space, wildfire prevention tips, and evacuation readiness.
To register:
Wildfire Risk Reduction Webinar - What is the Home Ignition Zone?
Thursday, March 31
6-7 p.m.
The webinar will be recorded for those unable to attend.
