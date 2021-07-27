On Monday, July 26, 2021, at about 9:00 PM, Lincoln City Police learned a wanted fugitive from California may be hiding in an apartment in the 900 block of SE 32nd Street.
When officers attempted to make contact inside an apartment the suspect tried to barricade himself in a bedroom before jumping out of the second story window and fleeing from the area. Due to the dangers involved with immediate foot pursuit, officers did not immediately pursue and lost sight of the fleeing subject.
Officers began conducting a search of the area for the subject when children playing at a nearby playground started pointing in the direction the subject had run. Another child was able to show officers where the subject ran and told them the subject went into some dense vegetation along SE 32nd St. Officers were given an updated clothing description after the subject shed a jacket and the hat he had been wearing.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Akin and K9 Ghost responded to Lincoln City to assist. Deputy Akin deployed K9 Ghost and started approaching the area where the children pointed out. As soon as Deputy Akin started giving warnings and K9 Ghost started barking, the subject made himself known and gave up allowing officers to take him into custody without further incident.
The subject, Richard M. Hanson (28), of Turlock, CA was arrested on two felony full-extradition warrants out of California for parole violation and obstruction and a new charge of Escape. After being checked by medical personnel from Pacific West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue for possible injuries from the jump, Hanson was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on two counts of Fugitive from Another State and the Escape III charge.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to express our thanks to Deputy Akin and K9 Ghost. K9 teams provide law enforcement an essential tool in locating wanted persons and deescalating situations. We would also like to thank the young citizens who assisted the police with information regarding the suspects’ direction of travel and general location which helped bring this incident to a safe conclusion. The partnership we have with our citizens greatly assists us in solving crimes and making Lincoln City a safer place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.