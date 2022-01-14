Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) now predicts a peak in hospitalizations in Oregon by the end of January, followed by a sharp drop after the peak.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lincoln County had 323 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 7-11, four people currently in intensive care unit at local hospitals, and a total of 59 deaths since the pandemic began.
Public Health Director Florence Pourtal spoke during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12, about the importance of people getting vaccinated and boosted in terms of hospitalizations.
“When the hospitals are filled with COVID patients, that means there are no more beds available for anyone else,” Pourtal said.
Pourtal said because the omicron variant is so transmissible, the number of cases in Oregon, the United States and across the world is overwhelming and has overwhelmed the system. With the delta variant surge, Oregon saw around 3,000 cases per day. With omicron, it is three times that number of cases.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has decided not to require public health departments to contact everyone who is a positive case and will leave the decision up to health departments.
“What is likely to happen for us in Lincoln County is that we will shift the way we’re approaching tracing and investigation,” Pourtal said. “We have yet to fully make our decision.”
If people want to be best protected against the omicron variant, they must get their booster shot, Pourtal added.
“We have plenty of clinics available where people can just walk in and get boosted right away,” Pourtal said.
Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to receive a booster five months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. People previously had to wait six months before receiving a booster shot.
“For [those] 12 to 17 years old, it is Pfizer they will be able to get boosted with,” Pourtal said.
The definition of fully vaccinated individuals has changed. Those who have received only a second dose are no longer considered fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, people need get a booster shot.
“Lincoln County is still doing a really good job in terms of vaccination,” Pourtal said. “I just want to remind people that your first two doses are not enough anymore and you need to go get boosted.”
Pourtal said 43 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated with a booster shot.
The vaccination bus is located at the fairgrounds until Jan. 20. The clinic is open by walk-ins from noon to 7 p.m. every day.
Samaritan Health Services is still testing Monday through Friday in Newport and Lincoln City but appointments are now required. You can schedule an appointment at www.samhealth.org/COVIDtesting Those without internet access can call 844-469-24-27 to schedule.
Lincoln County Public Health has not received at-home testing kits yet. When they arrive, they will be distributed to local organizations. This supply is separate from what is being sent by the government.
Call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621 if you have any questions. Pourtal said the health department is trying to make vaccines available close to where people live.
To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://bit.ly/33ABNdW
To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit https://bit.ly/3qpVoGZ
