Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel from the United States Coast Guard, Newport Fire Department, Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance responded to a report of a capsized boat at 9:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, near Nye Beach in Lincoln County.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 22-foot C-Dory was returning to port and capsized when it was struck by a breaking wave near the north reefs.
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to recover three subjects from the water. They have been identified as Milton Bridges, Laura Bridges and Cory Thompson, all of Mill City. All three were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.
Thompson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.