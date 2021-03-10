Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority recently announced the complete COVID-19 vaccination sequence and timeline for all Oregonians, which includes additional groups of essential workers in Phase 1b.
They also published an informational sheet about these additional frontline essential workers included in Phase 1b. Phase 1b is the current phase.
On March 29, the following frontline essential workers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Oregon. This group is explicitly limited to:
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- Wildland firefighters
On May 1, a broader list of frontline essential workers will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon. Many industries are in this group, but only frontline workers are eligible. Workers will need to meet all of these criteria to qualify for this group:
- Be working in one of the industries listed on Page 2 of the new sequence. These are jobs that are critical for the function of society through this pandemic.
AND
- Be a frontline worker in one of these essential industries. A person must meet all of these criteria to be a frontline worker in this group:
- Cannot work from home or some other setting to avoid close contact with others (less than 6 feet of space for 15 mins or more), AND
- Has regular close contact (less than 6 feet of space) with others, AND
- Routinely has more than 15 minutes of close contact with others.
What should employers do now?
Look at the sequence and informational sheet. Identify who from your organization would qualify as a frontline essential worker in Phase 1b.
If you have qualifying frontline essential workers in Phase 1b: Make sure someone from your business or agency has completed the Lincoln County Essential Worker Assessment: https://tinyurl.com/LCEssentialWorkersAssessment
- Avoid duplicate entries. Check with your colleagues if you are not sure whether someone has already submitted for your business or agency. Duplicate and conflicting entries will slow down our ability to process the information and respond efficiently.
- The person designated as the point of contact for your business or agency will be emailed updates and directions for the next steps for vaccination of their Phase 1b frontline essential workers.
Be patient. Though workers may become eligible on a certain date, Lincoln County may not be provided enough vaccines to meet the demand for many weeks.
All Oregonians will be able to get the vaccine at no cost. Certain groups are being prioritized for vaccination first because of their COVID-19 risk and their role in keeping society functioning through the pandemic.
If you or your employees have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, here are some resources:
- Lincoln County Public Health COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions
- Lincoln County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Webpage, which includes a resource library of credible videos and articles about the COVID-19 vaccines
- Oregon Health Authority Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccine
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s COVID-19 Vaccine Essential Workers Toolkit, including:
- This poster on Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines, available in multiple languages
- FAQs for Employers (also available in Spanish)
- FAQs for Employees (also available in Spanish)
If employers have questions about essential worker vaccination or Lincoln County’s Essential Worker Assessment, they can contact Aimee Snyder at asnyder@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-0463.
If employers have questions about whether they can require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they should check the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries’ COVID Vaccinations and the Workplace webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/workers/Pages/covid-vaccine.aspx
If employees have questions about whether they should get the COVID-19 vaccine, they should contact their medical provider.
To find out who is currently eligible or where COVID-19 vaccines can be found in or near Lincoln County:
- Contact 211
- Phone: dial 211
- Text your zipcode to 898211
- Email help@211info.org
- Website: 211.org
- Check this Lincoln County website: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule
- Call Lincoln County Call Center: 541-265-0621
- Email the Lincoln County Call Center at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
- Follow updates about Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccination through:
- Our COVID-19 Vaccine webpage: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine
