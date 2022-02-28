There are 40 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll 6,662, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 1,694 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 693,929. The 40 new deaths and 1,694 new confirmed and presumed cases include data recorded from counties for the three-day period between Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.
OHA holds media briefing on lifting of mask requirements, marks second anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID-19 case
Today, Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority, and Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, held a media briefing to announce the lifting of the general indoor mask requirements statewide and for schools on March 12.
Dr.Sidelinger’s comments, which include comments recognizing the second anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID-19 case, are here. Director Gill’s comments are here. A recording to the media availability is here.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 479, which is no change from yesterday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.
There are 110 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 383 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,258 (9% availability).
2/28/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
110
(16%)
56
(16%)
8
(8%)
13
(14%)
10
(17%)
2
(20%)
13
(33%)
8
(31%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
383
(9%)
126
(6%)
21
(3%)
52
(9%)
52
(12%)
13
(26%)
79
(23%)
40
(36%)
Statewide regions are as follows:
Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties
Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties
Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties
Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties
Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties
Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties
Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 1,989 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 27. Of that total, 90 were initial doses, 150 were second doses and 296 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,439 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 27.
The seven-day running average is now 3,938 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,144,993 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,080 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,710,855 doses of Moderna and 268,554 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,158,293 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,864,167 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
Oregon reports 919 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25, 460 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26, and 315 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 27.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (49), Clackamas (154), Clatsop (8), Columbia (33), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (11), Deschutes (91), Douglas (48), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Josephine (58), Klamath (40), Lake (4), Lane (139), Lincoln (27), Linn (82), Malheur (8), Marion (119), Morrow (1), Multnomah (337), Polk (42), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (234) and Yamhill (43).
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.