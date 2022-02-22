There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,485, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 689,325. The 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 include those from Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 597, which is 40 fewer than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.
There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (12% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,306 (8% availability).
2/22/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
84
(12%)
45
(13%)
5
(5%)
15
(16%)
6
(10%)
1
(10%)
9
(20%)
3
(12%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
341
(8%)
83
(4%)
15
(2%)
47
(8%)
43
(10%)
11
(22%)
84
(21%)
58
(47%)
Statewide regions are as follows:
Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties
Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties
Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties
Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties
Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties
Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties
Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 4,335 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 21. Of that total, 392 were initial doses, 575 were second doses and 1,175 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,082 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 4,628 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,130,377 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 230,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,703,421 doses of Moderna and 267,998 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,153,345 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,857,866 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (89), Clackamas (287), Clatsop (27), Columbia (44), Coos (64), Crook (23), Curry (22), Deschutes (202), Douglas (110), Harney (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (283), Jefferson (7), Josephine (99), Klamath (58), Lake (10), Lane (360), Lincoln (37), Linn (177), Malheur (8), Marion (218), Morrow (3), Multnomah (513), Polk (73), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (54), Union (12), Wallowa (8), Wasco (17), Washington (420) and Yamhill (111).
Oregon reports 1,379 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb.18.
Oregon reports 794 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19.
Oregon reports 494 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 20.
Oregon reports 733 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 21.
Note: Additional case and death information will be provided in an updated news release.
