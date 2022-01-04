There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,710, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 4,540 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 435,453.
State continues march toward goal of boosting a million more people in Oregon
Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.
When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 216,977 Oregonians have received a booster.
As of today, Oregon needs 783,023 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than yesterday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,068 (6% availability).
1/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
59
(9%)
21
(6%)
3
(3%)
11
(12%)
2
(3%)
1
(10%)
11
(28%)
10
(40%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
257
(6%)
25
(1%)
3
(1%)
77
(13%)
30
(7%)
5
(10%)
72
(18%)
45
(41%)
Statewide regions are as follows:
Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties
Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties
Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties
Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties
Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties
Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties
Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 14,080 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 3. Of that total, 1,273 were initial doses, 1,326 were second doses, and 5,892 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,496 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 3.
The seven-day running average is now 10,009 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,825,434 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 169,402 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,521,321 doses of Moderna and 257,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,057,885 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,774,158 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200).
Oregon’s 5,656th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,657th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,658th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,659th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,660th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5661st COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,664th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,665th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,666th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Additional death and case information to follow in updated release
