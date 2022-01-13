There are 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,845, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 8,760 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 494,945.
COVID-19 weekly cases surge, hospitalizations, deaths increase
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today showed a record- smashing total of daily cases, surging hospitalizations, a sharp rise in deaths and a staggering percent positivity.
OHA reported 47,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan 3, through Sunday, Jan. 9 – six times higher than two weeks ago and three times higher than the previous pandemic record for weekly cases.
There were 486 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, compared to 290 last week – a 68% increase. There were 113 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 89 last week.
Reported test results jumped by 89% from 136,474 to 258,574. This represents a new pandemic high. The percentage of positive tests increased from 15.7% to 21%.
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 128 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
OHA news conference scheduled Thursday
OHA will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 about the status of COVID-19 in Oregon. Speakers will include Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist. The public is invited to watch the press conference on YouTube. Members of the media can participate by joining this Zoom link.
More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses
Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.
When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 323,130 Oregonians have received a booster.
As of today, Oregon needs 676,870 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues
With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 756, which is 29 more than yesterday. There are 146 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.
There are 34 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (5% availability) and 262 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (6% availability).
1/12/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
34
(5%)
18
(5%)
3
(3%)
3
(3%)
2
(3%)
2
(20%)
3
(7%)
3
(12%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
262
(6%)
33
(2%)
12
(2%)
58
(10%)
32
(7%)
5
(10%)
64
(15%)
58
(49%)
Statewide regions are as follows:
Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties
Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties
Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties
Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties
Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties
Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties
Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 20,149 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 11. Of that total, 1,703 were initial doses, 1,192 were second doses and 7,419 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,196 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 11.
The seven-day running average is now 15,532 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,080,739 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,793,941 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).
Oregon’s 5,780th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 17, 2020 and died Dec. 23, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,781st COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died May 12, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,782nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive January 5, 2021 and died April 5, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,783rd COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Washington County who died March 31, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,784th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who died March 30, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,785th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died April 23, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,786th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Linn County who died April 22, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,787th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died April 26, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,788th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died April 26, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,789th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died May 20, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,790th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died May 23, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,791st COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Crook County who died April 14, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,792nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Jan. 13, 2021 and died June 6, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,793rd COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 18, and died May 30, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,794th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who died May 28, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,795th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive February 12, and died May 22, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,796th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died June 10, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,797th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on August 28, 2020 and died on June 12 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,798th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive April 1, and died June 4, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,799th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died June 6, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,800th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died June 18, at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,801st COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive September 20, 2020 and died June 29, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,802nd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 2, 2020 and died July 18, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,803rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 30, and died Jan. 7, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,804th death is a 72-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 27, and died Jan. 8, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,805th death is a 66-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 30, and died Jan. 5, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,806th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 4, 2021 and died Jan. 9, 2002 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,807th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 26, and died Jan. 9, at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,808th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 26, and died Jan. , at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,809th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Benton County who first became symptomatic Jan. 3, and died Jan. 8, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,810th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive September 3, and died Dec. 31, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,811th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, and died Jan. 7, at Asante Thee Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,812th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who first became symptomatic Dec. 1, and died Jan. 7, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,813th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 7, at Adventist Health Tillamook. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,814th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Malheur County who died Nov. 2, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is known for Oregon’s 5,764th COVID-19-related death, which was reported Jan 10, an 81-year-old man from Clackamas County. He was originally reported as a Marion County resident.
