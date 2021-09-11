The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public's assistance to identify the person(s) responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of spike elk in the Logsden area in Lincoln County.
On August 16, 2021, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division was notified of a deceased spike elk that had been shot with a firearm, gutted, and left to waste. The initial investigation determined the animal had been shot sometime between August 12 and August 15. The carcass was located on Fall Creek Road, northeast of the intersection of Fall Creek Road and Big Rock Creek Road, in a clear-cut area.
This area is heavily traveled, and other hunters are believed to have been in the area during this time frame. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us reference case # SP21233495.
** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
Preference Point Rewards:
* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)
* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
