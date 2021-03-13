This week, the Oregon Legislature’s Redistricting Committees began their first virtual “road show” sessions, where they hear public testimony from community members about their goals and priorities for redrawing Oregon’s legislative and congressional districts.
The hearings, part of the once-every-decade redistricting process, are scheduled for each of the state’s five Congressional Districts beginning this week, with additional hearings for each of the districts in the coming weeks.
You can find instructions on how to testify by video, phone, or written testimony at the Legislature’s Redistricting webpage: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting
Input from the public is critical to the redistricting process, which determines how the boundaries are drawn for Oregon’s legislative and congressional districts.
Below is the schedule for participation:
How to Give Your Input
Learn how to testify by phone: (833) 588-4500
Submit written testimony to: Oregon.Redistricting@oregonlegislature.gov
