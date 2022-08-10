Due to a lighting strike in Lincoln City, which resulted in damage to internet service provider facilities, the Newport community and the city of Newport itself, is dealing with sporadic and ongoing internet and phone service related challenges.
The latest estimate for repairs as of mid day Wednesday, Aug. 10, was 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the City of Newport at 541-574-0613.
