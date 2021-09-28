Samaritan Health Service is preparing to offer COVID-19 booster shots. Samaritan operates hospitals in Lincoln City and Newport. It is important to note that the booster shots will be offered in Albany as part of a mass vaccination effort.
According to a release from Samaritan, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have announced recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots.
Under these recommendations, approved by the Oregon Health Authority, the following groups qualify for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second shot:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.
• People ages 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.
• People ages 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.
• People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting that puts them at higher risk may receive a booster. (This includes health care workers and teachers, for example.)
While the Moderna vaccine has been authorized for a third dose for immunocompromised patients, boosters for the groups described above have only been authorized for the Pfizer vaccine. Neither third doses nor boosters have been authorized for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This means only people in these groups who have also received the two-dose series of Pfizer vaccine qualify for a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer boosters may not be given to those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Samaritan will join the Linn County Department of Health to host mass vaccination events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through the end of October. These events will be located at Linn County Fair/Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E in Albany.
The vaccinations available are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals who qualify can get the third or booster dose. Find the link for scheduling at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine. Vaccination events in Benton and Lincoln counties will be announced soon.
Stay up to date about vaccination recommendations, vaccination events and other options for where to get vaccinated at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine. If you need help finding or scheduling an appointment, please contact the Samaritan COVID-19 vaccine scheduling assistance line at 855-441-2311.
