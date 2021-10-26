The Oregon Health Authority has announced approval and guidance for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccinations, in addition to the previously announced booster approval for the Pfizer vaccine.
These vaccines are now also authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under these recommendations the following groups qualify for booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second shot:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.
- People ages 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.
- People ages 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.
- People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting that puts them at higher risk may receive a booster (this includes health care workers and teachers, for example).
A booster dose for Johnson & Johnson is recommended for everyone who received the vaccine, at least two months after the first dose.
National and state health agencies have also authorized “mixing and matching” of the three vaccine brands for boosters, meaning a person may get a booster dose of a different vaccine than they originally received.
Stay up to date about vaccination recommendations, vaccination events and other options for where to get vaccinated at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine.
For help finding or scheduling an appointment, call the Samaritan COVID-19 vaccine scheduling assistance line at 855-441-2311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.