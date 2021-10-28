Lincoln County Public Health COVID-19 Update
•There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday and Tuesday for a total of308 cases in October.
•One more Lincoln County resident has been hospitalized for a total of nine in October. Locally, there are three people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, all are in the ICU.
•As of Oct.28, , the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Lincoln County is 40. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has been reviewing vital records and have found technical errors in the data being processed. We may continue to see additional deaths added to our totals.
•Clinics: Friday,Oct.29, the yellow vaccination clinic bus moves to the Toledo Library from 12 - 7 p.m. and there will be clinic at Siletz City Hall from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m..
•All vaccines have been approved for boosters. Moderna and Pfizer are approved six months after completion of the series for certain people - see our website or contact or call center to see if you are eligible for a booster.
Johnson & Johnson’s booster is approved for everyone who received their first dose at least two months ago.•Approval for Pfizer pediatric vaccines is in process. The advisory committee to the US Food & Drug Administration has approved an emergency use authorization for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 - 11.
The dose approved is one-third the size of an adult dose. It is expected the FDA will accept their recommendation and approve sometime this week. Then vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week, November 2-3, to discuss the decision and decide whether to recommend the vaccine.
•A list of all clinics and testing options is listed on the Lincoln County website under “What’s New”. Our call center is also to help you, Monday –Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Call us at 541-265-0621.
