Lincoln County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county, bringing the total to 38, as of Friday, Oct. 15.

There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday for a total of 153 cases in October. Currently there is just one person hospitalized at an intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to Lincoln County Public Health.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Lincoln County Website under “What’s New” or call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621. The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Bus

Lincoln County Public Health and Oregon Health Authority are bringing a Mobile Vaccination Bus to Lincoln County October 24 through November 5.

The bus will be stationed in four cities and will be the base for several mobile clinics in other locations of the county.

Eligibility

The clincis offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to any eligible person. This includes Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Third doses of Moderna or Pfizer will be available for those who are immunocompromised and Pfizer boosters for those at high risk of severe COVID, according to a release from Lincoln County Public Health.

Third doses and boosters have eligibility requirements. Only those who are currently immunocompromised can receive a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose. Pfizer boosters are approved six months after the second dose, but only under certain conditions.

Eligible people include those with certain underlying medical conditions or who are at higher risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus due to where they live or work. In Oregon that includes everyone who was in Phase 1A of the initial vaccine rollout earlier this year.

Clinic locations clinics at the mobile vaccination bus are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day during the visit to Lincoln County.

The clinic locations

Yachats: October 24 – 25 at the Yachats Commons

Waldport: October 26 – 27 at the Waldport Community Center

Toledo: October 28 – 30 at the Toledo Library

Lincoln City: October 31 – November 5 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort In addition to the main clinics, smaller pop-up clinics will also be available

Tidewater – October 27 at Alsea Dog & Animal Kennel from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Siletz – October 28 at Siletz City Hall from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Otis - November 4 at Salmon River Grange from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Newport – November 5 at La Juquilita from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To assist with questions and scheduling, the Lincoln County Call Center is open frm 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To reach the call center, please call 541-265-0621, or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us. You may also schedule online on the county website www.co.lincoln.or.us/COVID.

For more information, visit the Lincoln County website at www.co.lincoln.or.us/COVID