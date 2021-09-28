The Lincoln County School District has released new details concerning in-person instruction and pandemic quarantine information.
The following has been posted on the school district's web site and shared with district families.
What to expect in Lincoln County Schools – In-person education and quarantine information 2021-2022
As we work to have school in person this year, some things will look the same and many things will be different. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to making sure we balance having school safely in person and keeping as many students in person while following our protocols.
What can families expect from us when they hear of students being excluded from the school due to exposure?
Our staff often works around the clock to make decisions to keep students in school or determine if we need to exclude a group. This involves contacting the parents of students identified through our contact tracing as close contacts and talking about the situation. Because we have strict protocols around physical distancing, masks, and sanitizing, we can limit the exclusion to a smaller group. We look at seating charts in each classroom, at lunch, and on the bus. This protocol allows us to make wiser decisions and only impact the families whose students were in proximity per the RSSL.
Once we have completed contact tracing, affected families will be contacted on the next steps. Please understand this is not public information and we cannot share health-related details.
Public health and our district nurses will determine the length of the exclusion and tell the school when a student can return. The bottom line is no news is good news!
If a student is excluded from school, does that mean they are sick?
To be clear, the exclusion is a preventative measure to lessen the spread that may occur from close contact. Like many illnesses, being around a sick person does not mean you will get sick; however, it increases the chances. We work to keep the most students safely in school, and parents should have a plan if their student is asked to remain home. Schoolwork will be provided along with a Learning Log to keep track of what your student works on each day. Please contact the school if you have any questions.
What can I do as a parent or guardian to help keep students in school?
If your student is not feeling well, follow the When to Keep Your Child Home protocol, which provides guidance for when to send them to school. Give them time to be fever-free, get over their cold, deal with their allergies or what is causing the illness. Our students seem to handle illnesses well, but that does not prevent spread. Our systems over the last year have proven we can minimize exposure and spread. There is no guarantee that illnesses won’t show up, and we all should be prepared as we continue through this unprecedented time in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.