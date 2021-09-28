The Lincoln County Health Department announces a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101. There will also be free COVID-19 testing at this clinic.
The Lincoln County Call Center will also be reopening. Call Center hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are Monday through Friday. Call 541-265-0621 for help finding vaccines, testing, or scheduling a Pfizer booster shot.
For additional information about boosters, COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and more, call 211 or visit the Lincoln County website under the section called “What’s New.”
