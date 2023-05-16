Lincoln City Outlets is beginning its third annual partnership with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) to raise money for veterans, active-duty military, and their families as a part of National Poppy Day®.
The program called “Honoring the Brave” is being held at Lincoln City Outlets and five other US Outlet Centers across the USA from Monday, May 15 - Memorial Day Monday, May 29. We encourage shoppers and visitors to make a donation to the ALA and to receive discounts at participating retailers.
Each person making a donation will receive a poppy to wear on their lapel and a Poppy Savings Card. All donations received will be used by the American Legion Auxiliary for their programs that support veterans, military, and their families.
Poppy Savings Card: Shoppers making a donation will receive a Poppy Savings Card that will provide them 25% off a full priced item and 10% off an already discounted item at participating retailers. Some restrictions apply. See card for details.
TORG Outlet Centers: The Honoring the Brave program will be held at six participating TORG US Outlet Centers including: Lincoln City Outlets (Oregon), OKC Outlets (Oklahoma), Outlets Nags Head (North Carolina), Outlets Ocean City (Maryland), Outlets Park City (Utah) and Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg (Iowa).
Participating Retailers: Over 30 unique retailers have signed up to participate in TORG’s Honoring the Brave program. Retailers include national favorites like Columbia Sportswear Company, Guess Factory Stores, Le Creuset Outlet, Levi’s Outlet, Michael Kors, Old Navy Outlet, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Volcom, Under Armour, and many more. Plus, you will find many local retailers participating in the program as well.
Local Programming: American Legion Auxiliary and other community partners will be hosting other activations along with local TORG teams such as flag ceremonies, military displays, city proclamations, and community musical performances.
About National Poppy Day
The red poppy is an internationally recognized symbol of sacrifice and has been worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor the fallen and support the living. In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion Family. In 2017, the United States Congress designated the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day®. For more information, visit PoppyDayUSA.org.
