The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) will utilize DUII Grant funds to put an extra patrol officer on duty on Saturday, Feb. 25, for enforcement in conjunction with enhanced DUII Enforcement efforts by the Newport Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office during the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival weekend.
This county-wide enforcement effort is designed to increase the number of law enforcement officers on patrol with an emphasis on seeking out drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. The goal of these enhanced enforcement efforts are to increase the safety of the citizens and visitors of Lincoln County by getting drunk and impaired drivers off the roadways.
Just the facts
DUII is classified as a Class A misdemeanor in Oregon.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250, or both, for a first or second offense, according to the LCPD. A third DUII offense conviction within 10 years is considered a Class C Felony which can result in actual prison time.
In addition there is a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 90 days and a minimum $2,000 fine for a third DUI and the DMV will revoke your driving privileges for life.
LCPD last utilized the DUII Grant funds for an enhanced enforcement operation during the Christmas / New Year’s “High Visibility Enforcement” time period, which ran from December 15, 2022 through January 1, 2023. During the operation, several traffic stops were conducted; however, no DUII arrests were made.
The Enhanced DUII Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assist us in improving the traffic safety in the community.
"Our goal is simple; to save lives and prevent injuries caused by impaired driving crashes," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said.
The grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.