On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at about 5:19 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers were dispatched to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 101 and NW 15th Street in Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Police Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway near the intersection. An off-duty firefighter rendered aid until medics arrived on scene. The female, identified as 40-year-old Shannon Hogan of Lincoln City sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries was transported by ambulance to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.
During the subsequent crash investigation it was learned that the female had been crossing Highway 101 in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south. The impact caused the female to be thrown into northbound traffic and she was struck by an additional vehicle traveling north. The drivers of both of the involved vehicles remained on scene and were cooperative with the investigation.
At the time of the crash the road surface was wet and it was dark, but there were functioning street lights in the area. The female was wearing moderately bright clothing at the time she was hit.
Due to the nature of this incident, the Lincoln County Major Crash Team was activated and requested to respond and assisted with the investigation. Assistance at the crash scene was provided by members of the crash team from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the Oregon State Police, the Lincoln City Police Department, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. Additional assistance was provided by North Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel and from the ODOT Incident Response team. The southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy 101 were closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated, with traffic being diverted around the scene on area side streets.
There is no indication at this time that speed or alcohol impairment were factors in this incident and no citations were issued. The investigation is open and anyone with information should contact the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey G. Winn and assisted by Sergeant Eric Henderson.
