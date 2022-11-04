A 74-year-old Lincoln City resident faces multiple criminal changes after police said he crashed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk along Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Officers arrested Robert Wolfe following the incident at the intersection of North 14th Street and Highway 101 Wednesday, Nov. 2.
According to LCPD, at approximately 4:59 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of North 14th Street and Highway 101 for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a pedestrian. When LCPD and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene they found the victim, a 48-year-old male Lincoln City resident, injured on the ground. The first responders provided medical aid until medics from Pacific West Ambulance arrived.
During the investigation it was determined that the pedestrian was walking across Highway 101 in the marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle being driven by Wolfe, according to LCPD. It appeared that Wolfe was in the process of turning left (south) from NE 14th Street onto Highway 101. The investigation also revealed that Wolfe was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Wolfe was uninjured in the crash.
Wolfe was subsequently taken into custody for the crimes of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Assault in the Third Degree. He was also issued a traffic citation for Failure to Stop and Remain Stopped for Pedestrian. Wolfe was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
The pedestrian was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which included a broken arm.
Ina release, LCPD thanked the citizens who stayed at the scene of the crash to provide their statements. LCDP also thanked North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for assistance in the investigation.
LCPD has issued previous statements advising drivers and pedestrians to use caution along Highway 101 through the city, especially during the fall and winter due to adverse weather conditions and early darkness.
The danger
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has also issued advisories about the travel challenges, stating that as the days get shorter and darkness arrives earlier, the danger increases for both drivers and pedestrians.
Fatal crashes involving pedestrians are far more likely to take place at night when it’s harder to see people walking. In 2019, 76% of pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. occurred when it was dark out, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Fatal crashes involving pedestrians are also more likely to occur away from an intersection. In 2019 in the U.S., according to NHTSA, 73% of pedestrian fatalities occurred at locations that were not intersections such as crossing in between intersections.
In the U.S., 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2019. An estimated 76,000 pedestrians were injured in traffic crashes, the NHTSA data shows.
In Oregon, the number of pedestrians killed in a motor vehicle crash increased from 79 in 2018 to 85 in 2019, according to ODOT. Between 2015-2019, 16% of all those who died in crashes were pedestrians.
According to ODOT, the top driver error involved in these crashes: failing to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian. ODOT lists the following safety measures.
Everyone should:
• Plan ahead to avoid unplanned delays.
• Know and follow traffic laws.
• Be aware of their surroundings.
• Pay attention to weather and road conditions and drive accordingly.
• Focus on the task at hand: walking, rolling, biking or driving.
• Drive, walk, bike or roll sober. Alcohol and drugs impair your abilities and judgment.
Drivers should:
• Look for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists when you look for oncoming vehicles and other traffic. Be especially mindful in parking lots, at stop signs, when backing up, or parking.
• Be extra cautious when driving in hard-to-see conditions or in places where you normally see people crossing such as parks, schools, shopping areas and busy intersections.
• Slow down and be prepared to stop when entering a crosswalk.
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see crossing pedestrians.
• Follow the speed limit, especially around people walking and in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
• Check all crosswalks before turning to see if people are trying to cross the road and to look for oncoming cars.
Tips for Pedestrians
Stay alert and ditch the distractions: Keep your eyes and ears open and ditch the distractions like texting, talking on the cell phone, or listening to headphones.
Cross with caution and cross at corners: Don’t assume the coast is clear just because you’re using the crosswalk and the walk sign is on. Continue to watch for traffic as you cross - especially for turning vehicles.
Be clear to drivers: If you wish to cross, be sure to make eye contact with drivers. If you’re not sure the driver sees you, let the vehicle go first.
Be visible: Wear bright clothing, even white clothing may not be visible at night. Add reflective material or a blinking light to your jacket or backpack or carry a flashlight at night. Be extra careful when walking at dawn or dusk.
Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
Face oncoming traffic and use sidewalks when they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where people driving expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, find a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to safely cross and continue watching for traffic as you cross.
