The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is urging drivers to be watchful for unstable hillsides along Oregon roadways following a landslide along Highway 18 just north of Lincoln City.
ODOT reported the highway was partially blocked following the landslide at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 24. ODOT crews were able to reopen the highway later in the day, but the transportation agency warned drivers that flaggers would be directly traffic around fallen earth and rock.
"We’re flagging folks through with one lane closed," ODOT Representative Matt Noble said late Saturday. "It’ll stay that way for the weekend; next week we’ll clear the other lane and likely do some rock scaling on the slope to knock down any hazards still up there. That work will likely close both lanes for a time, for safety."
On Nov. 29, a massive landslide closed all lanes of Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie. Crews were able to open one lane for traffic several days later. Work to fully reopen the Highway 30 slide areas continues.
"Western Oregon is geologically active – it’s always on the move, gradually eroding toward the ocean, which moves the land and causes erosion and occasional landslides," ODOT representative David House told The News Guard. "We adapt the highways as the land moves, and the work we do buys more time between events."
Geologists with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral and Industries (DOGAMI) caution that landslides are most common in the following areas:
- Canyon bottoms, stream channels, channel outlets
- Steep slopes and bases of steep hillsides
- Areas where slopes of hills have been altered by excavated or steepened or recently burned
- Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past
Storms that have caused landslides in the past and are of concern create unstable soils, according to DOGAMI. The soils can’t drain fast enough, and the combination of too much water too fast, steep slopes, and weak geology all contribute to the potential for landslides.
DOIGMI geologist Bill Burns told County Media, Inc. in a published interview in 2021, that certain types of landslides, notably debris flows, can move rapidly (10s of miles per hour).
"These types of landslides tend to start in the upper portions of a drainage and can accelerate and grow as they flow down the channel," Burns said. "When they reach the mouth of the channel they tend to fan out and inundate the areas at the mouth of the channel.
"Unfortunately, the channel outlets are sometimes where people and infrastructure are located. These types of areas are the most concerning. People that live or are traveling in these areas should be extra cautious and be prepared to evacuate. These types of landslides are common in post-fire areas. The combination of the potential long distance from where they start to where they end up and the speed they move is why they are of extra concern and can be life threatening."
Since the 2020 Labor Day fires, DOGAMI's landslide team has focused on the potential post-fire debris flow hazard using a large multiyear, multiagency FEMA grant to work on understanding the post-fire debris flow risk and identify areas of risk throughout many of these recent fires in western Oregon. The end goal of these projects, Burns said, is to use science to understand the post-fire debris flow landslide risk and collaborate with the communities in these wildfire areas to reduce the landslide risk.
House said that overall, no matter where you travel, the advice to motorists is to prepare for winter travel conditions, and expect delays and longer travel times especially with holiday traffic and severe weather on the way later this week.
House urges travelers to always check TripCheck.com just before you leave for your journey to find out the latest highway conditions.
