Lincoln City is showcasing its seven-mile “trail” of public art with a free digital Art Trail Passport.
The passport also offers an opportunity to win fun prizes including one of the city’s famed hand-blown glass floats, which are created by local glass artists as part of the Finders Keepers program.
“We’re excited to highlight Lincoln City’s incredible public art collection through a digital passport program that will guide visitors along a seven-mile journey throughout numerous neighborhoods,” Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt said. “We’re especially thrilled to incorporate our famed hand-blown glass floats from our Finders Keepers program as prizes for those who are following the trail and enjoying all of the sculptures, statues, mosaics and murals that Lincoln City has to offer.”
Each work of public art in Lincoln City offers a story, which will be shared with the digital passport starting March 25th so participants can enjoy a choose-your-own-art adventure. Everyone who visits at least 25 locations on the trail during the month of April will be entered into a drawing to win one of 50 glass floats as a prize.
Here’s how the program will work:
Get the passport: This mobile exclusive passport is a curated collection of local murals, mosaics, sculptures and more to explore during one’s Lincoln City visit. The passport link is here.
Receive the initial text message: The passport will be instantly delivered to one’s phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately! There is no app to download. The passport can be saved to one’s phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.
Redeem: When visiting an art location, participants simply check in using their phone's built in GPS, which will record their visit to count towards earning prizes!
A few of the nearly 50 art installations included in the Lincoln City Art Trail include:
- Poppy (large interactive sculpture you can put into motion) - Artist: Pete Beeman
- Joe the Seal Lion (sculpture painted by artists) – Current Artist: Justin Sparks
- Ozzie, Louie & Finnigan (sculpture mascots for the Community Center) Artist: Heidi Erickson
- Lincoln on the Prairie (namesake sculpture for Lincoln City) - Artist: Anne Hyatt Huntington
- Octopus (mural) - Artists: Goonie Wolfe and Anthony Ortega
- Taft Arch - Artist: Fire Mountain Forge
- Vibrations (installation and ground mural) - Artist: Crystal Meneses
For more information about Lincoln City’s Digital Art Trail Passport, visit
https://www.oregoncoast.org/art-trail/
About Explore Lincoln City
Located less than two hours from Portland, the scenic community of Lincoln City is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s Central Coast. The laid-back beach town boasts evergreen forests, clean air and a large freshwater lake along with a variety of shopping, dining and popular attractions.
With everything from colorful kite festivals to fresh catch feasts to hand-blown glass floats, Lincoln City is one endless adventure.
Explore Lincoln City promotes tourism in the Lincoln City area and helps strengthen the local economy as the trusted destination and trip planning resource.
For more information, visit: explorelincolncity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.