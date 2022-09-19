Here's why we live here.
featured
Photos / Coast Moment: Monday sunset
- The News Guard
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Do you say grace before each meal?
You voted:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Affordable Housing: Project starts in NE Lincoln City
- Trending / Parks Boost: Lincoln City gets $750,000
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- Devils Lake Health: Grass carp to help manage waterway
- Wildfire Cash: Echo Mountain area homeowners to get $1.1M for septic repairs
- Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast
- Update / OSP responds to road rage shooting, requesting public assistance, arrest conducted
- Benefits: SNAP clients get Public Safety Power Shutoff benefits
- Rent Increase: Nearly 15% boost allowed in 2023
- Police Blotter: Vehicle crashes into from yard, driver runs off
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.