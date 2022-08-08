For this edition of Coast Moments, we found these scenes in Newport early Saturday morning, August 6.

Bay Light

Sun shining through the early morning fog at Newport Bay.
The Boardwalk

Early morning light along the Newport Bay Boardwalk.
Dock Rest

Nice place for a nap!
Morning Row

Rowing across Newport Bay
